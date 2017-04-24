John Stevens promoted to head coach b...

John Stevens promoted to head coach by Los Angeles Kings

In this Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, Los Angeles Kings assistant coach John Stevens stands behind his bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Kings will name Stevens their next head coach.

