Jimmy Miller Foundation, LA Kings hos...

Jimmy Miller Foundation, LA Kings host vets for day of surfing in Manhattan Beach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Easy Reader News

Dale McHattie was sitting on his board at Boneyards in Palos Verdes, after having caught a nice wave and paddling back out to the lineup, when he fell backwards into the water. Fellow surfers Steve and Gary Randle pulled him from the water and rushed him to shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC