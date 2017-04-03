Jarome Iginla seeks milestone goal as...

Jarome Iginla seeks milestone goal as Kings face Blackhawks

Update: Kings forward Jarome Iginla needs one goal in his final two games to break his deadlock with Joe Sakic for 15th place on the NHL's all-time list with 625. Iginla also is one point away from reaching 1,300 for his career.

