Jarome Iginla seeks milestone goal as Kings face Blackhawks
Update: Kings forward Jarome Iginla needs one goal in his final two games to break his deadlock with Joe Sakic for 15th place on the NHL's all-time list with 625. Iginla also is one point away from reaching 1,300 for his career.
