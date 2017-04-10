High-scoring lines face off when Predators meet Blackhawks
In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin, left, of Russia, and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles. The Nashville Predators take on the Blackhawks in the first round of the playoffs, beginning with Game 1 on Thursday, April 13, in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC