Devils buck odds to win NHL draft lottery; Vegas to pick 6th

New Jersey won the lottery, vaulting four teams including the last-place Colorado Avalanche and expansion Vegas Golden Knights for the right to the first pick in the draft. The Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars both made huge jumps in winning the second and third lottery drawings on Saturday night.

