Coyotes end Kings' playoff hopes with 2-1 win

Anthony Duclair scored 3:09 into the second period, Mike Smith made 34 saves and the Arizona Coyotes beat Los Angeles 2-1 Sunday night, ending the Kings' slim playoff hopes. Alexander Burmistrov scored a power-play goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists for the Coyotes, who followed up an impressive 6-3 win over Presidents' Trophy-leading Washington by guaranteeing the Kings would miss the postseason for the second time in three seasons.

