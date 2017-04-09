Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators' 3 Key Players In Stanley Cup Playoffs

Apr 8, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane in the second period of the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators will once again meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in what will be another display of the ever-growing rivalry between the two teams and cities May I have your attention, Chicago Blackhawks fans? Please run to your closets and immediately put on something red.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.