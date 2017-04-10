6 questions as LA Kings enter uncertain offseason

Now what? Where do the Kings go from here? How do they get there and who leads them? How do they avoid a repeat of what happened during three seasons of disappointment that followed three seasons of thrills and chills? Can they regain their elite status? After sandwiching Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014 around a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2013, it looked like the Kings were a dynasty in the making, rivaling the Chicago Blackhawks for supremacy in the NHL. After missing the playoffs twice in three seasons since their remarkable run, it looks as if the Kings are just another struggling team trying to regain their luster while also attempting to adapt to a game that appears to have passed them by.

