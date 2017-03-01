The Latest: LA Kings go old school with Iginla, Bishop

The Los Angeles Kings' general manager has added veteran rental goaltender Ben Bishop and veteran rental forward Jarome Iginla to help them return to the playoffs. The 39-year-old Iginla joins the two-time Stanley Cup champions for another shot at his first title, while the 30-year-old Bishop joins Jonathan Quick in the Kings' star-studded crease.

