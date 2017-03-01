The Latest: Columbus deals Prout to Devils for Quincey
The 31-year-old Quincey brings experience to the contending Blue Jackets. He has 34 goals and 118 assists and has averaged over 20 minutes on the ice in 548 career games with the Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.
