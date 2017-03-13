Tanner Pearson's progress a bright spot in Kings' inconsistent season

LOS ANGELES No matter what happens during the Kings' final regular-season games, no matter whether they rally and advance to the playoffs, their 2016-17 campaign will be remembered for the sustained growth and excellence of left wing Tanner Pearson. The Kings had 13 games to play before hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and faced a four-point deficit in their battle for a wild-card playoff spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.