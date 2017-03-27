Rangers remain road warriors with 3-0 win at Kings
Derek Stepan scored late in the second period, Antii Raanta made 30 saves for his eighth career shutout and the New York Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Saturday night. Ryan McDonagh added a power-play goal and Rick Nash scored an empty-netter for the Rangers, who have won eight of their last 10 road games.
