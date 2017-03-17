Quick blanks Sabres again, leads LA K...

Quick blanks Sabres again, leads LA Kings to 2-0 victory

4 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Jarome Iginla and rookie Adrian Kempe scored in the third period, and Jonathan Quick earned his first shutout of the season in the Los Angeles Kings' 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Quick made 26 saves for his 47th career shutout and his first since April 2, 2016, against Anaheim. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is having a solid bounce-back season after an injury-plagued 2015-16 campaign. Buffalo Sabres' Marcus Foligno, right, moves the puck past Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Gravel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Chicago, IL

