NHL looks at China as a 'very long-term relationship'
23, 2016, file photo, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, center left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center right, drop the puck for a face-off in a friendly game amongst youth... . FILE - In this Saturday, March 4, 2017, file photo, Vancouver Canucks center Henrik Sedin, left, of Sweden, passes the puck against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort during the first period of an NHL hockey game... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC