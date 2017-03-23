NHL hands Flames' Tkachuk two-game ban

NHL hands Flames' Tkachuk two-game ban

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during a Sunday game, the league announced Monday. There was no penalty called at the time, but Tkachuk and the Kings' Derek Forbort received roughing minors for an altercation that occurred later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC