NHL hands Flames' Tkachuk two-game ban
Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during a Sunday game, the league announced Monday. There was no penalty called at the time, but Tkachuk and the Kings' Derek Forbort received roughing minors for an altercation that occurred later.
