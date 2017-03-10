NHL fines Flames' Gaudreau, Kings' Mu...

NHL fines Flames' Gaudreau, Kings' Muzzin $2,000 for diving

The NHL has fined Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishing NHL fines Flames' Gaudreau, Kings' Muzzin $2,000 for diving The NHL has fined Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishing Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2muRmMs NEW YORK - The NHL has fined Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishing. It's the second infraction for both players this season and comes after they received warnings for the initial instances.

