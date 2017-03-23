Los Angeles Kings recall F Jonny Brod...

Los Angeles Kings recall F Jonny Brodzinski for NHL debut

Brodzinski leads the AHL club with 25 goals and 47 points, along with nine power-play goals. The Minnesota native has appeared in 121 AHL games over the past two seasons, scoring 75 points.

