Los Angeles Kings recall F Jonny Brodzinski for NHL debut
Brodzinski leads the AHL club with 25 goals and 47 points, along with nine power-play goals. The Minnesota native has appeared in 121 AHL games over the past two seasons, scoring 75 points.
