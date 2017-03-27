LA Kingsa offense vanishes as playoff...

LA Kingsa offense vanishes as playoff hopes evaporate

The Kings departed Monday for Edmonton, starting a three-game trip with only a faint hope of staying alive in the playoff race. They were nine points behind in the wild-card race with eight games to play and there seemed to be zero chance of a miraculous rally in the season's final two weeks.

