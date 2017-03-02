L.A. Kings Take Bishop: Analyzing the...

L.A. Kings Take Bishop: Analyzing the Latest Trade

In a move that's turning heads around the hockey world, the Los Angeles Kings acquired Ben Bishop from the Tampa Bay Lightning late Sunday. The 6'7" goaltender was sent along with a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft in exchange for Erik Cernak, a defensive prospect groomed by the Kings, a seventh-round pick, a conditional pick and goaltender "St."

Chicago, IL

