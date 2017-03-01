Kopitar lifts LA Kings past Maple Leafs 3-2 in shootout
Anze Kopitar ended his 13-game goal drought only by banking a shot off the visor on Nikita Zaitsev's helmet. In the shootout, Kopitar fanned on his shot and still scored the winning goal.
