Kirk Cousins signs franchise-player tender
For all the talk in recent weeks about Kirk Cousins possibly getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers, one thing had to happen before the Washington Redskins could deal him anywhere: Cousins needed to sign the one-year franchise tag contract the team placed on him, and he reportedly did that Friday. "And I think the wrong move for the 49ers would be to overpay for a quarterback - not just the contract - but the draft picks that it would take to get him from Washington".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC