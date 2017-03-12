Kirk Cousins signs franchise-player t...

Kirk Cousins signs franchise-player tender

For all the talk in recent weeks about Kirk Cousins possibly getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers, one thing had to happen before the Washington Redskins could deal him anywhere: Cousins needed to sign the one-year franchise tag contract the team placed on him, and he reportedly did that Friday. "And I think the wrong move for the 49ers would be to overpay for a quarterback - not just the contract - but the draft picks that it would take to get him from Washington".

