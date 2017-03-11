Kings reignite their playoff hopes with win over Capitals, 4-2
Defenseman Drew Doughty celebrates in front of Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the Kings scored a goal during the second period of a game on March 11. Defenseman Drew Doughty celebrates in front of Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the Kings scored a goal during the second period of a game on March 11. It was far from a flukey bounce that gets better in the re-telling, but a genuine highlight packed with a bigger meaning for the Kings in their playoff push. Kempe spun away from Washington Capitals forward Marcus Johansson and wristed a shot short side with 12:14 remaining in the third period to give the Kings a 4-2 win Saturday at Staples Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC