Kings reignite their playoff hopes with win over Capitals, 4-2

Defenseman Drew Doughty celebrates in front of Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the Kings scored a goal during the second period of a game on March 11. Defenseman Drew Doughty celebrates in front of Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the Kings scored a goal during the second period of a game on March 11. It was far from a flukey bounce that gets better in the re-telling, but a genuine highlight packed with a bigger meaning for the Kings in their playoff push. Kempe spun away from Washington Capitals forward Marcus Johansson and wristed a shot short side with 12:14 remaining in the third period to give the Kings a 4-2 win Saturday at Staples Center .

