Kings recall Jonny Brodzinski from AHLa s Reign

21 hrs ago

Brodzinski, the Reign's leading scorer with 25 goals and 47 points in 56 games, participated in the Kings' morning skate at their El Segundo practice facility, but was not in their lineup for their game that evening against the Winnipeg Jets at Staples Center. When he does make his NHL debut, Brodzinski will join fellow St. Cloud State alums Kevin Gravel, a defenseman, and forward Nic Dowd in the Kings' lineup.

