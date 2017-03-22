Kings' reaction to hit on Drew Doughty would have been different at a different time

The head of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was the target of an elbow by Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk, who was not penalized during the game but given a two-game suspension by the NHL. The head of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was the target of an elbow by Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk, who was not penalized during the game but given a two-game suspension by the NHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.