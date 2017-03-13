Kings lose key game against Blues, 3-1
Kings goalie Jonathan Quick deflects a shot as the puck bounces away from Blues center Patrik Berglund with defenseman Jake Muzzin and right wing Marian Gaborik defending during the first period on Mar. 13. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick deflects a shot as the puck bounces away from Blues center Patrik Berglund with defenseman Jake Muzzin and right wing Marian Gaborik defending during the first period on Mar. 13. There was no need to watch the out-of-town scoreboard at the Staples Center on Monday night. To check in on their nearest rival for the Western Conference 's final playoff berth, all the Kings and St. Louis Blues had to do was look across the ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC