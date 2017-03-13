Kings lose key game against Blues, 3-1

Kings lose key game against Blues, 3-1

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick deflects a shot as the puck bounces away from Blues center Patrik Berglund with defenseman Jake Muzzin and right wing Marian Gaborik defending during the first period on Mar. 13. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick deflects a shot as the puck bounces away from Blues center Patrik Berglund with defenseman Jake Muzzin and right wing Marian Gaborik defending during the first period on Mar. 13. There was no need to watch the out-of-town scoreboard at the Staples Center on Monday night. To check in on their nearest rival for the Western Conference 's final playoff berth, all the Kings and St. Louis Blues had to do was look across the ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb 13 Phartacus 2
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC