Kings' Jarome Iginla undecided about returning for a 21st season

EL SEGUNDO Jarome Iginla has nine regular-season games remaining on the three-year, $16 million contract he signed in 2014 with the Colorado Avalanche. The Kings' final game of 2016-17, an April 9 date with the Ducks at Honda Center, could be his NHL finale.

