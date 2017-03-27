Kings hit the road for critical game against the Edmonton Oilers
Update: This will be the teams' fourth of five meetings. The Oilers hold a 2-1 lead in the season series, including a 2-0 victory at Edmonton on March 20. They can clinch their first playoff spot since 2006 if they defeat the Kings.
