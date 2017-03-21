King, Davidson adjust to life with the Canadiens
If the Montreal Canadiens make any noise in the coming NHL playoffs, there may be significant interest for Lethbridge hockey fans. Brandon Davidson, who is from Lethbridge/Taber, and Dwight King, who spent five seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, were both acquired by Montreal just before the NHL trade deadline earlier this month.
