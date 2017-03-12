Kevin Shattenkirk to have disciplinar...

Kevin Shattenkirk to have disciplinary hearing for charging Kings' Kevin Gravel

Read more: The Washington Post

Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will have a phone hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday afternoon for charging Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kevin Gravel during Washington's 4-2 loss on Saturday night. Shattenkirk was penalized on the play 15:57 into the third period, and it was his third minor penalty of the game.

