Kevin Shattenkirk to have disciplinary hearing for charging Kings' Kevin Gravel
Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will have a phone hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday afternoon for charging Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kevin Gravel during Washington's 4-2 loss on Saturday night. Shattenkirk was penalized on the play 15:57 into the third period, and it was his third minor penalty of the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC