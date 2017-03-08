Kempe's first NHL goal propels Kings ...

Kempe's first NHL goal propels Kings past slumping Caps, 4-2

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Adrian Kempe scored his first NHL goal with 11:14 to play and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-2 victory over the NHL-leading Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Marian Gaborik also scored and Jonathan Quick made 17 saves in a big win for the Kings, who have won three of four as they fight to stay in the playoff race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb 13 Phartacus 2
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC