Jarome Iginla the biggest name to move on dull deadline day
You know it's a slow trade deadline day in the NHL when the biggest name dealt is a 39-year-old with eight goals this season. Headed for the Los Angeles Kings, Jarome Iginla was the highest profile name to move in one of the slowest deadline days in recent memory.
