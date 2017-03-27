Iginla scores 625th career goal, Quick makes 35 saves as Kings blank Canucks

Jarome Iginla scored the 625th goal of his NHL career to tie Joe Sakic for 15th all-time, and Jonathan Quick made 35 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Los Angeles Kings blanked the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday night. Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles , which is clinging to minuscule playoff hopes and now sits eight points back of the Nashville Predators for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

