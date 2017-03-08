Iginla not having an impact so far with the Kings
Newly acquired Los Angeles Kings right winger Jarome Iginla of Edmonton, Alberta has not had a significant impact for the team since he was acquired by the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline on Wednesday.
