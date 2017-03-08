Iginla not having an impact so far with the Kings

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Newly acquired Los Angeles Kings right winger Jarome Iginla of Edmonton, Alberta has not had a significant impact for the team since he was acquired by the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.