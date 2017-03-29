Iginla Fights, Scores And Kings Beat ...

Iginla Fights, Scores And Kings Beat Flames In Chippy Game

Jarome Iginla scored his 100th game-winning goal, got an assist and drew blood in a fight against his longtime team, helping the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 in a brutal game Wednesday night.

