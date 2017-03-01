Hoffarth: If this is Bob Millera s time to skate away, wea ll tap our sticks in respect
Los Angeles Kings and hall of fame announcer Bob Miller, left, with Los Angeles Dodgers and hall of fame announcer Vin Scully prior to the inaugural NHL Stadium Series game against the Anaheim Ducks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014. If Bob Miller gets a little sentimental and wistful admitting to Southern California hockey fans in a Thursday press conference that, after considering all the doctors' data, his family's feelings and the Kings' concerns and his own soul searching, that the time is right for him to step aside at 78 years young and look forward to a life of retirement, the Hockey Gods might even crack a smile and tap their sticks on the ice.
