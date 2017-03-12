Hillsborough Co. Deputies Search For ...

Hillsborough Co. Deputies Search For Kidnapped Estranged Wife

Sheriff's deputies in the Tampa area are investigating a kidnapping after witnesses saw a man forcing his estranged wife into her auto with her hands tied behind her back. A witness reported seeing a female at about 9:05 p.m. being forced into the back of her vehicle by a man outside of the Walgreen's on Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard in Lithia.

