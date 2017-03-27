Gordon Hayward misses most of final quarter with knee injury, but...

Although his coach said after the game that his leading scorer was "fine," Gordon Hayward still had an x-ray after the game to make sure there was no damage to his left knee after he sat out most of the fourth quarter of Saturday afternoon's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Hayward had a rough game, scoring just 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting with five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes of action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.