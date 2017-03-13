Goalie nods: Bolts start Budaj, even though Vasilevskiy's on fire
An interesting decision from Lightning head coach Jon Cooper - even though Andrei Vasilevskiy 's been a huge part of his club's recent surge back into playoff contention, it'll be Peter Budaj who starts in tonight's crucial tilt against the Rangers. "We've had a lot of success with Vasy," Cooper said, per the Tampa Bay Times .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC