Game Day Watch, 3/9: Nashville Predators @ Los Angeles Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports West Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: I can't believe we're already at "every game feels like a must-win" territory, but that's what we've got. Tonight is a chance for LA to get within four points of Nashville - and tied in ROW - with a game in hand, offering another route to a playoff berth.

