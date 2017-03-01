Game Day Watch, 3/4: Vancouver Canucks @ Los Angeles Kings
Game Time: 7:00 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports West Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: Toronto was going to be one of the toughest games of the homestand, and the Kings came up with a big third period effort to earn two points and start things off right. LA gets four days off after tonight, so while I'd worry about a letdown against a weak team, the Kings have no reason to take their foot off the gas.
