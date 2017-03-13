Game Day Watch, 3/13: Los Angeles Kings @ St. Louis Blues

Game Time: 7:30 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports West Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: LA took advantage of the Capitals ' recent struggles to pick up a key home victory, but that was merely a warm-up for today's game. Jonathan Quick and Anze Kopitar have both begun picking up their games as of late, an encouraging sign for a team that has missed both of them a lot this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewels From The Crown.