Fishing out the winners and losers on NHL trade deadline day
Los Angeles Kings goalie Ben Bishop, left, stops a shot from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek, right, of Austria, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC