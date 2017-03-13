Blues bolster playoff push with 3-1 w...

Blues bolster playoff push with 3-1 win over Kings

17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Magnus Paajarvi scored a power-play goal, Jake Allen made 38 saves and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. David Perron scored late in the second period and Alexander Steen added an empty-net goal with 6.5 seconds left for the Blues, who lead the Kings by five points for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

