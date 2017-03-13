Arizona Coyotes look to Los Angeles K...

Arizona Coyotes look to Los Angeles Kings for their third consecutive win

The Arizona Coyotes look to their old rival the Los Angeles Kings in the second half of a back to back. Can they capitalize on a tired Kings squad and the progress they have been showing? The Coyotes are coming off of a 1-0 shut-out win from last night and are picking up steam.

