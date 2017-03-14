Another setback for Kings
Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder competes for the puck with Kings defenseman Derek Forbort during the first period on Mar. 14. Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder competes for the puck with Kings defenseman Derek Forbort during the first period on Mar. 14. With the red-hot St. Louis Blues fading in the distance like a pair of receding taillights, the Kings may soon need to choose another target if they hope to make up ground in a playoff race that is quickly approaching the finish line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC