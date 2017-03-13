Alex Ovechkin's goal drought reaches a career-long of 10 games
California hasn't been kind to the Washington Capitals this week, and it's been particularly cruel to captain Alex Ovechkin. On Sunday, he launched four shots at goaltender Jonathan Bernier, but for a 10th straight game, Ovechkin didn't score as the Capitals fell to the Ducks, 5-2 .
