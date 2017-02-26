CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] The Internet Mourns Passing Of Reowned Actor Bill Paxton Condolences are pouring in via social media amid the passing of Bill Paxton, known for his roles in movies like "Titanic," and "Twister," and most recently on the CBS series' "Training Day."

