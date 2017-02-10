Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild Preview: The wilderness awaits
Getting a shutout is one thing but, routing the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 in a rather dominant fashion is downright impressive. Outside of a shaky first period, the Lightning took the Kings to the woodshed and back.
