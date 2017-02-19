Sinkhole Cleanup Efforts Continue In Studio City Following Massive Pacific Storm

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] SpaceX Launches Rocket From NASA's Historic Moon Pad It was the first flight from NASA's legendary Launch Complex 39A since the shuttle program ended almost six years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.